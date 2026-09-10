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  • /Shocking the west, will Putin hand India keys to Russia's Su-57 stealth jet? Here's what experts say

Shocking the west, will Putin hand India keys to Russia's Su-57 stealth jet? Here's what experts say

The Su-57 could help address India’s fighter squadron shortage as the Air Force waits for 114 Rafales and the AMCA. Experts says a possible deal will also depend on how India handles the risk of US sanctions.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 10:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 10:53 PM IST
Shocking the west, will Putin hand India keys to Russia's Su-57 stealth jet? Here's what experts say

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Shocking the west, will Putin hand India keys to Russia's Su-57 stealth jet? Here's what experts say
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