In a shocking turn of events in the Pune rape case concerning a 22-year-old IT professional, police investigations now indicate that the alleged perpetrator was not a stranger but someone the woman knew.

Police have further revealed that the selfie presented as evidence was taken by the woman herself, and that the threatening message discovered on her phone was also typed by her.

“They know each other for a couple of years and belong to the same community. The selfie was taken by the woman herself, and she also typed the purported threatening message,” Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told reporters on Friday, as reported by PTI.

Earlier, the woman had alleged that she was raped inside her flat by a man posing as a courier agent in the Kondhwa area of Pune city around 7:30 pm on Wednesday.

The woman initially claimed that the accused entered her flat under the pretext of delivering a bank envelope. When she went inside her home to get a pen for the courier, he closed the door and raped her. The woman lost consciousness during the assault and remained unconscious for several hours.

After the rape, accused allegedly took a selfie on the woman's phone and write that he will come back again, the woman had told Police.

The case was initially registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to rape, voyeurism, and criminal intimidation.

Police said the rape allegations are still under investigation, adding that authorities are trying to ascertain why the victim made the claims. Police said that the girl’s mental state is currently not stable.

"We are still ascertaining why the victim made allegations of rape and it is still under investigation as the girl's mental state is not good at present. The rape part is still under investigation," Commissioner Kumar said.