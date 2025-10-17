Shocking Twist In Zubeen Garg Death Case: Singapore Police Rule Out Foul Play

A month after the tragic death of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) has clarified that there is no suspicion of foul play, though the investigation remains ongoing.

Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19, reportedly while swimming, just a day before he was set to perform at the Northeast India Festival. In a statement released on Friday, the SPF urged the public not to spread unverified information regarding his death.

"The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is aware of speculation and false information circulating online about Mr. Zubeen Garg's death. The case is being investigated under Singapore's Coroners Act 2010, and preliminary findings indicate no suspicion of foul play," the statement read.

The SPF further added that once its investigations are complete, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner, who will decide whether to conduct a Coroner's Inquiry. "A Coroner's Inquiry (CI) is a fact-finding process led by a judicial officer to determine the cause and circumstances of death. Its conclusions will be made public," the police said.

On October 1, 2025, the SPF shared a copy of the autopsy report and preliminary findings with the High Commission of India. The police emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and requested patience, urging the public to avoid speculation.

Meanwhile, Singapore Police authorities are scheduled to meet the Assam Police team, led by Special Investigating Team chief ADGP Munna Gupta, on October 21 as part of the ongoing probe. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured the public that justice will prevail in Zubeen Garg's case.

According to the investigation led by Assam Police's Special Investigation Team and CID, the alleged accused include event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma, suspended APS officer Sandipan Garg, and two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya. Recently, the Guwahati CJI court sent all five accused to judicial custody in connection with the case.

(With ANI Inputs)