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NewsIndiaShocking: Two men killed by wives over TV volume and non-veg curry in separate incidents
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Shocking: Two men killed by wives over TV volume and non-veg curry in separate incidents

Two men were killed by their wives in separate incidents in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The disputes that triggered the attacks involved non-veg curry and TV volume.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 08:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Shocking: Two men killed by wives over TV volume and non-veg curry in separate incidentsRepresentative image. (Photo: AI generated)

In a shocking incident from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, two men were killed by their wives in two separate incidents over trivial disputes.

In the first incident in Telangana’s Kamareddy district, a man was allegedly hacked to death by his wife with a sickle over a dispute involving non-veg curry and other financial problems.

The deceased, who died due to blood loss, has been identified as Kondanda Shiva of Gosangi Colony in Telangana’s Kamareddy district.

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The accused wife, Laxmi, suddenly attacked him with a sickle, causing severe injuries to his neck, following an altercation over non-veg curry and their ongoing financial problems.

Police have registered a case and shifted the body for post-mortem examination for a detailed investigation.

In the second instance, a man had to pay with his life over an argument regarding the volume of the TV. The incident is from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, where a man was allegedly stabbed to death with a knife by his wife following a heated argument over the TV volume.

Police identified the deceased as Sheikh Ahmed (27), an AC mechanic, who, along with his wife, was living in a TIDCO housing colony in Mangalagiri.

Following the incident, locals rushed Ahmed to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada for treatment; however, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

(With ANI inputs)

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