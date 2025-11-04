Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2979908https://zeenews.india.com/india/shocking-video-from-up-wedding-man-caught-spitting-on-rotis-arrested-after-clip-goes-viral-2979908.html
NewsIndia
VIRAL VIDEO

Shocking Video From UP Wedding: Man Caught Spitting On Rotis, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, a man was arrested after a viral video showed him spitting on rotis while preparing food at a wedding.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 02:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shocking Video From UP Wedding: Man Caught Spitting On Rotis, Arrested After Clip Goes ViralImage Credit: ( Freepik )

A man from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested after a video allegedly showing him spitting on rotis while cooking at a wedding went viral, police said on Tuesday.

Identified as Danish, a resident of the Pathan Tola area, the man was booked under relevant sections at Pahasu Police Station on November 2 and later sent to jail, confirmed Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh.

This isn’t the first such case in the state. Earlier this year, in February 2025, police in Meerut detained a man for a similar act after a video of him spitting on rotis at a wedding surfaced online. In January, another 20-year ld eatery worker in Ghaziabad was arrested for allegedly spitting on food he was preparing.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A comparable incident was also reported in December 2024 from Bulandshahr, where a vegetable vendor was taken into custody for the same behaviour.

                                     Watch The Video Here

 

UP Government's New Rule 

In October last year, the Uttar Pradesh government proposed a strict 10 ear jail term for those caught spitting or contaminating food a punishment typically reserved for serious crimes such as attempted murder or rape.

According to officials, the move aims to introduce two new ordinances that would not only criminalise “food contamination” with human waste but also require eateries to display nameplates listing their owners and staff members.

The proposals, discussed during a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday, are expected to be titled the UP Prevention of Contamination (Consumer Right to Know) and the UP Prevention of Impersonation and Anti-Harmony Activities and Prohibition of Spitting.

“Contaminating food with human waste or filth is a serious offence, and the government is committed to bringing a strong law against it,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Meet Indian Origin Man Wrongly Jailed For 43 Years In America Whose Deportation Has Been Stayed By US Court

Earlier Occurrences 

A similar incident was reported in meerut where a man was arrested for spitting on rotis while preparing them following which a case was registered at the Jani station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

There were seemingly two incidents reported in Ghaziabad Wherein a 28-year-old man was arrested for spitting on roti dough while cooking at religious event and in another a worker was caught spitting on 'roti' at Karim Hotel in Vijay Vihar Colony.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gen Z
DNA Decords: What Global Survey Reveals About Career Mindset
Men vs Women Ageing
Marriage Really Helps You Live Longer? What Scientists Found Will Shock You
US Air Force Fighter Jet Crisis
America’s Sky Shield Cracking? Pentagon Leak Warns US Air Force Can’t Win War
US President Donald Trump
Trump’s ‘Pak Nuke Test’ Remark Raises Global Concern
Canada study visa rejection
Canada Clamps Down On Indian Study Permits; Three In Four Applicants Denied
Air India flight Ulaanbaatar
Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Mongolia Due To Technical Issue
ED raids West Bengal
Bengal Fake Passport Racket: ED Launches Raids Linked To Pakistani Citizen
Afghanistan
Amid Afghan-Pak Tensions, A Call From Delhi To Kabul On 'Regional Situation'
Technology
India’s Smartphone Shipments Up 5% In July-Sept; Apple Breaks Into Top 5
BJP
BJP Asks K'taka Govt To Share Details Of B'luru Tunnel Project