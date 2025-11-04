Shocking Video From UP Wedding: Man Caught Spitting On Rotis, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral

A man from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested after a video allegedly showing him spitting on rotis while cooking at a wedding went viral, police said on Tuesday.

Identified as Danish, a resident of the Pathan Tola area, the man was booked under relevant sections at Pahasu Police Station on November 2 and later sent to jail, confirmed Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh.

This isn’t the first such case in the state. Earlier this year, in February 2025, police in Meerut detained a man for a similar act after a video of him spitting on rotis at a wedding surfaced online. In January, another 20-year ld eatery worker in Ghaziabad was arrested for allegedly spitting on food he was preparing.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A comparable incident was also reported in December 2024 from Bulandshahr, where a vegetable vendor was taken into custody for the same behaviour.

Watch The Video Here

कह दो कि ये झूठ है... कह दो कि ये मानसिक रूप से बीमार है, कह दो कि ये अशिक्षित है, इसलिए ऐसी हड़कत कर रहा है. आखिर उलेमा बाहर आकर ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ फतवा क्यों नहीं देते. वीडियो बुलंदशहर का बताया जा रहा है.



दलित समाज की बेटी की शादी समारोह में रोटी पर थूकते हुए दानिश का वीडियो… pic.twitter.com/vjdIhuO9NU Guddu Khetan (@guddu_khetan) November 4, 2025

UP Government's New Rule

In October last year, the Uttar Pradesh government proposed a strict 10 ear jail term for those caught spitting or contaminating food a punishment typically reserved for serious crimes such as attempted murder or rape.

According to officials, the move aims to introduce two new ordinances that would not only criminalise “food contamination” with human waste but also require eateries to display nameplates listing their owners and staff members.

The proposals, discussed during a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday, are expected to be titled the UP Prevention of Contamination (Consumer Right to Know) and the UP Prevention of Impersonation and Anti-Harmony Activities and Prohibition of Spitting.

“Contaminating food with human waste or filth is a serious offence, and the government is committed to bringing a strong law against it,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Meet Indian Origin Man Wrongly Jailed For 43 Years In America Whose Deportation Has Been Stayed By US Court

Earlier Occurrences

A similar incident was reported in meerut where a man was arrested for spitting on rotis while preparing them following which a case was registered at the Jani station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

There were seemingly two incidents reported in Ghaziabad Wherein a 28-year-old man was arrested for spitting on roti dough while cooking at religious event and in another a worker was caught spitting on 'roti' at Karim Hotel in Vijay Vihar Colony.