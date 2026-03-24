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NewsIndiaSHOCKING viral video: Aloo Tikki vendor caught washing potatoes with his feet, triggers food safety concerns
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SHOCKING viral video: Aloo Tikki vendor caught washing potatoes with his feet, triggers food safety concerns

In a video that has triggered backlash online shows a street food vendor washing potatoes with his feet.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 01:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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SHOCKING viral video: Aloo Tikki vendor caught washing potatoes with his feet, triggers food safety concernsScreen grab: (Chatgpt & Social media viral )

Viral: In India street food is loved by many, but it somehow comes under the scanner for Unhygienic preparation, posing a serious health risk and concerns about food safety in India.  

In yet another example, a shocking video from Ghaziabad has gone viral, showing unhygienic food preparation at a local street food outlet, triggering outrage among residents. 

The video clip reportedly from Krishna Chaat Bhandar in the Loni area, of Ankur Vihar, Ghaziabad shows a man wearing daily use slippers, washing boiled potatoes in a large utensils with sleeper on, outside the shop during night hours. 

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The video was allegedly recorded by one of the customers, criticizing him of fooling and looting customers while also calling the incident as disgusting and shameful.  

The woman recording the video says it belongs to a popular Aloo Tikki shop in the area, adding that her mother has tried the Aloo Tikki chaat, "Meri mummy bhi yahin se aaloo tikki chaat khati theen, mummy ko dikhana tha ki aaloo ko pairon se wash karte hain.” 

Probe on 

A report further stated that such practices are carried out regularly at night. The reports further states, a case has been filed with the police, who have initiated a probe into the matter. 

The vendor roughly attracts over 500 customers daily for chaat and Tikki. 

Social media reactions

criticizing the act, a woman said "Uncle literally doing dance on the potatoes with his chappal feet. Floor looks like it’s been marinated in gutter juice since 1997 and y’all still call this “authentic taste of UP”? 

"He was wearing slippers!!??? This is atrocious. Aur hum bolte hain, iske stall ki tikki ka swad hi alag hai. And we take our friends especially to these stalls. Vid cam ka real benefit," wrote another. 

There were also user supporting the act, calling it an easy way of removing mud from the potatoes, "There is nothing wrong into it. Raw patato carry a lot of dust and mud with it. This much quantity cant be removed by washing with just hands. He will follow one or two more cycles to wash it with hands. Then it will go for boiling, wrote another. 

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