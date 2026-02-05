Advertisement
Shocking: Woman seriously injured as high-speed train hits illegal timber on tracks

Railway track incident: A woman sustained serious injuries after being hit by a wooden log that was thrown towards her when a high-speed train passed by at Paharpur Station in Bihar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 03:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shocking: Woman seriously injured as high-speed train hits illegal timber on tracksImage credit: X/@Deadlykalesh

Railway track incident: In a shocking incident, a woman reportedly sustained serious injuries after being hit by a wooden log that was thrown towards her when a high-speed train passed by at Paharpur Station in Bihar. After the clip went viral on social media, it triggered serious safety concerns and public outrage.

As seen in the clip, wooden logs placed between the railway tracks were struck when a fast-moving train passed through the area. The impact caused one of the logs to be hurled towards a woman who was crossing the railway track. She reportedly suffered injuries and was rushed for medical treatment. However, her current condition has not been officially disclosed.

According to preliminary information, the wooden logs were being illegally transported and unloaded from a passenger train at Paharpur Station. Reports indicate that the timber was placed between the tracks instead of being removed safely, creating a serious hazard for both passengers and pedestria

Railway officials are yet to confirm how the logs were allowed to be transported or why they were left in such a dangerous location. The incident has raised questions about monitoring and enforcement at railway stations.

(Also Read: Karnataka: Three killed, 15 Injured in cruiser-canter Vehicle collision in Gadag)

Social media reactions

The incident has sparked strong reactions on social media, with several users blaming negligence and a lack of supervision. One user commented that the incident was not an accident but a result of serious safety violations. “This is not an accident – it’s pure negligence. Illegal transport of timber on passenger trains and dumping logs near tracks is a serious safety violation. Strict action must be taken against those responsible before more innocent lives are put at risk,” the user wrote on X.

Another comment questioned the role of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). “Where is the RPF? How is she being allowed to walk on the tracks?” the user said.

A third user comment read, “The railway authority must take action against illegal transport happening on their property. Having said that, she was roaming on the railway track as if it was a garden. You play with fire; there is always a possibility of getting burnt.”

Other social media users also pointed out that walking along railway tracks is dangerous and illegal. They said that while authorities must act against illegal transport, people should also avoid trespassing on tracks, as it puts lives at risk.

Demand for accountability

The viral clip continues to garner widespread attention online, with netizens demanding strict action against those involved and stronger monitoring to prevent similar incidents.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

