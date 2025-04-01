‘Shocks Our Conscience’: SC Raps Prayagraj Authorities Over Bulldozer Action

The Supreme Court on Tuesday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government and the Prayagraj Development Authority for demolishing homes in the city, calling the action ‘inhuman and illegal.’ A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan observed that the demolitions were carried out in a ‘high-handed’ manner and violated the ‘rule of law.’

“This shocks our conscience. There is something called right to shelter, due process of law,” the bench remarked.

The court ordered the authorities to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to each house owner within six weeks.

Earlier, the apex court had slammed the state government for demolishing homes in Prayagraj without following legal procedures, saying it sent a ‘shocking and wrong signal.’

The petitioners’ counsel argued that the state wrongly assumed the land belonged to gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was killed in a police encounter in 2023.

The court was hearing a plea by advocate Zulfiqar Haider, professor Ali Ahmed, and others whose homes were demolished. The Allahabad High Court had earlier rejected their challenge to the demolition.

According to reports, the petitioners were served a notice on March 6, 2021, regarding certain constructions in Lukerganj, Prayagraj district.

