SHOCKWAVE In Pakistan: LCA Tejas Mastery At Dubai Airshow Crushes ISI’s Desperate Propaganda War

LCA Tejas Shocks Pakistan: Pakistan, a country that is struggling to meet its daily needs and is dependent on foreign aid, is once again in the spotlight for its propaganda and stupidity. A country which has failed to develop a single jet so far is definitely upset with the achievement of its capable neighbour, India. The highly anticipated aerial display by India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas at the Dubai Airshow 2025 has not only captivated global defence delegations but has also triggered a desperate and quickly debunked propaganda campaign from Pakistan-sponsored social media channels, allegedly controlled by its intelligence establishment (ISI) and ISPR-linked handles.

While the indigenous Tejas jet soared through the Dubai sky, showcasing its exceptional agility and advanced '4.5 Generation' capabilities, rival handles attempted to manufacture an "international embarrassment" through a fake narrative.

The controversy erupted with widely circulated videos and images on social media sponsored by Pakistan, claiming that the LCA Tejas suffered an “oil leak right on the tarmac” and that Indian Air Force (IAF) technicians were forced to use “shopping bags to plug the spill like a roadside fix.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The narrative, aggressively pushed by handles, sought to discredit the reliability and quality of the Indian-made fighter jet on a major international platform. However, the attempt at defamation was immediately exposed as a gross misunderstanding of basic aviation technology, underscoring the desperation of the propaganda push.

#Pakistani madarsa-chap ISPR bots are claiming the LCA #Tejas “leaked oil” at #DubaiAirShow 2025 and that IAF used gift bags to plug it.

Reality :

It wasn’t oil or fuel. It was the ECS system draining condensed water formed when hot bleed air is cooled for cockpit… pic.twitter.com/wf3m2Bw1Am — IDU (@defencealerts) November 18, 2025

The Reality: The liquid observed dripping from the aircraft was not engine oil or fuel, but harmless condensed water. This water is a normal byproduct of the aircraft’s Environmental Control System (ECS), which takes superheated air bled from the engine and cools it to provide air conditioning for the cockpit and avionics. When this hot, moist air is cooled rapidly, condensation forms and is drained overboard.

The 'Gift Bag' Fact: The bag seen being used by the ground crew was simply placed to collect the condensed water for orderly disposal on the clean apron, a routine measure to maintain the airshow's operational environment, not a panicked attempt to contain a leak.

The successful, accident-free performance of the Tejas immediately following the incident served as the most powerful counter-narrative, exposing the "aviation experts" of the ISI-linked groups who could not differentiate water from engine lubricant.

The Tejas, designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), is India’s flagship 'Made in India' fighter jet. Its stunning display in Dubai is a key component of India's aggressive push to become a significant global defence exporter, particularly to cost-conscious nations in Asia and Africa.

The LCA Tejas is India's indigenous, single-engine, single-seat 4.5 Generation multi-role fighter aircraft, making it the lightest and smallest supersonic jet in its class globally. It features a unique Tailless Compound Delta-Wing design for high agility and is integrated with a Quadruplex Fly-By-Wire (FBW) system for highly stable and carefree handling. The latest Mk1A variant is equipped with a modern Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar for superior electronic warfare and target tracking, a 'Glass Cockpit' with a Head-Up Display (HUD), and an integrated electronic warfare suite for self-protection. With nine hard points, it is capable of carrying a diverse payload of up to $5,300$ kg, including Beyond Visual Range (BVR) air-to-air missiles like the indigenous Astra, various laser-guided bombs, and a 23mm cannon, enabling it to execute a wide spectrum of air superiority, ground attack, and reconnaissance missions effectively