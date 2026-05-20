Sholay-like scene in Gopalganj, young women climbs mobile tower to demand marriage with her lover

A dramatic scene unfolded in Bihar’s Gopalganj district after a young woman climbed a mobile tower demanding marriage with her boyfriend when repeated efforts through the village Panchayat failed to resolve the issue.

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The incident took place in Jantoli village under Majha police station limits, where chaos erupted after locals spotted the woman sitting atop the tower.

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As news spread, hundreds of villagers gathered at the spot, creating a tense situation in the area.

According to reports, Sindhu Kumari, a resident of Baikunthpur, had been in a relationship with Amarjeet Kumar of Jantoli village for nearly a year. The couple reportedly wanted to get married, but opposition from both families prevented the marriage from taking place.

Villagers said the matter had earlier been discussed several times through the local Panchayat, but no agreement could be reached between the families.

Frustrated over the deadlock, the young woman climbed the mobile tower and began demanding justice and marriage.

After receiving information about the incident, Majha police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of local residents. Police officials and villagers continuously tried to convince the woman to come down safely.

Following hours of persuasion, the police successfully rescued the woman from the tower. She was later taken into custody for questioning, and discussions between both families are currently underway.

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Police said the situation is now under control and further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The unusual protest and high-voltage drama have become a major topic of discussion across the local area.