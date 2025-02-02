A bizarre incident surfaced in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, where a 33-year-old drunk man scaled an 80-foot mobile tower in the city’s Barkhedi area. A video of the incident went viral on social media. The incident took place near the railway station underbridge. It left onlookers in panic as the man began shaking the structure.

The witnesses said that the local people who were present there initially tried to stop the man from taking this dangerous step, putting his life in danger. All the attempts went in vain, as the man had already climbed to the top before anybody could have intervened. The people quickly alerted the Jahangirabad police and municipal corporation.

A fire crane was dispatched to the area, while officials tried to talk to the man down from below. The drama continued for almost 20 minutes, after which the man climbed down on his own after being persuaded.

As soon as the man climbed down and reached the ground, the police took him into custody. The man was identified as Vivek, and he was reportedly heavily intoxicated at the time, according to an India Today report.

Since being shared online, the video has grabbed eyeballs and has been shared by several users on various social media platforms. A horrific incident that began as a drunken dare turned into an unexpected rescue drama.