'Shook the conscience of world': India slams Pakistan for denial over 1971 'heinous genocides'

India on Friday stated that Pakistan continues to live in denial regarding the atrocities perpetrated during "Operation Searchlight" in 1971. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the systematic and targeted killing of millions of innocent Bangladeshi people and widespread sexual violence against women, which forced millions to flee and seek refuge in India.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Pakistan's actions "shook the conscience of the world" and reaffirmed that India supported Bangladesh in its pursuit of justice.

Jaiswal made these remarks when asked about a recent message shared by Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to mark Genocide Day. The message included graphic archival footage depicting the "pre-planned massacre" carried out by Pakistani forces, highlighting brutal attacks on unarmed civilians, intellectuals, and students at Dhaka University, Pilkhana, and Rajarbagh Police Lines.

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The video described the events as one of the most "heinous genocides" in modern history. This development is being viewed as a major shift in the position of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which has previously been criticised for minimising the 1971 atrocities.

Regarding External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to France for the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the MEA stated that the minister emphasised the necessity of UN Security Council reforms, the streamlining of peacekeeping operations, and the reinforcement of humanitarian supply chains during the Paris talks.

Jaishankar also held meetings with his counterparts from France, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, the UK, Germany, and Ukraine on the sidelines of the summit. "Our conversations with global partners continue. The External Affairs Minister is currently in France for the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on March 26-27," Jaiswal noted.

Addressing the West Asia conflict and its impact on energy, Jaiswal confirmed that four India-flagged LPG tankers successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz. He mentioned that India is maintaining consistent contact with regional stakeholders, including Iran, to guarantee energy security.

The spokesperson further clarified that there is currently no requirement to evacuate Indian citizens from Gulf nations. He added that hundreds of commercial flights between India and various regional destinations are still operating on a normal schedule.