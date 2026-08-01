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Jammu and Kashmir: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Shopian, houses and school inundated

Flash floods triggered by a cloudburst hit Shopian's Pehlipora village, flooding homes and a school. Rescue operations are underway as heavy rain continues across Kashmir.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 12:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Shopian, houses and school inundated
Image Credit: Zee News.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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