/Jammu and Kashmir: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Shopian, houses and school inundated

A cloudburst triggered flash floods in the Pehlipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, flooding five houses and a school building on Saturday morning. The sudden surge of water, mud and debris swept through parts of the village, prompting rescue and relief operations by the SDRF, police and district administration. Officials said no loss of life has been reported so far.
The cloudburst occurred amid heavy rainfall that has been affecting several parts of South Kashmir over the past few days. Soon after the incident, floodwaters entered residential areas in Pehlipora, flooding homes and damaging household belongings.
Residents rushed to protect their families and valuables as water levels rose rapidly. Several families were forced to move outdoors while local authorities assessed the situation.
According to officials from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), five residential houses and one school building were directly affected by the flash floods.
The floodwaters submerged rooms, damaged furniture and other household items, and left parts of the village covered in mud and debris. Authorities said the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.
Despite the impact of the flooding, officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries have been reported.
Teams from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, SDRF and district administration reached the affected area soon after receiving information about the incident.
Rescue and relief operations were launched immediately, with personnel helping residents move to safer locations where necessary. Efforts are also underway to remove accumulated water and clear mud and debris from affected structures.
Officials said relief measures will continue until normal conditions are restored in the village.
The cloudburst comes as heavy rainfall continues across several districts of South Kashmir. Waterlogging has been reported in residential areas, streams and orchards, affecting both residents and farmers.
Many agricultural fields have been submerged, raising concerns about crop damage. Authorities have deployed pumps in some of the worst-hit areas to remove excess water and reduce the risk of further flooding.
The severe weather has also affected transportation across the region. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remains temporarily closed for vehicular movement due to ongoing restoration work following landslides, mudslides and debris accumulation.
Authorities have advised commuters to avoid travelling on the highway until it is officially reopened and declared safe for movement.
In response to the continuing spell of adverse weather, the administration has established control rooms in every district of Jammu and Kashmir to monitor the situation and coordinate emergency responses.
Quick reaction teams comprising SDRF personnel and Jammu and Kashmir Police officials have been placed on standby across the Union Territory to respond to any weather-related emergencies.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected across Kashmir and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir until at least August 4.
The forecast has increased concerns about possible landslides, mudslides, flash floods and waterlogging in vulnerable areas. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain.
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