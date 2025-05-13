Advertisement
ACTION IN SHOPIAN

Shopian Encounter: 3 LeT Terrorists Killed In J-K's Keller Forests, Search Operation Ongoing

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in Shopian forest encounter in J&K. Security forces continued search operations in the Keller area.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 13, 2025, 12:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shopian Encounter: 3 LeT Terrorists Killed In J-K's Keller Forests, Search Operation Ongoing An ongoing encounter with the security forces in the Shopian district (IANS)

Security forces gunned down three terrorists affiliated with the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) during an encounter in the Shukroo forest area of Keller in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

 

