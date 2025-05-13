Shopian Encounter: 3 LeT Terrorists Killed In J-K's Keller Forests, Search Operation Ongoing
Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in Shopian forest encounter in J&K. Security forces continued search operations in the Keller area.
Trending Photos
Security forces gunned down three terrorists affiliated with the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) during an encounter in the Shukroo forest area of Keller in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement