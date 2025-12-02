Advertisement
JAMMU KASHMIR WINTER SEASON

Shopian Freezes at –5.0°C; Kashmir, Srinagar Reel Under Intense Cold Wave

Most parts of Kashmir, Jammu, and Ladakh witnessed a sharp dip in night temperatures, with several areas recording sub-zero conditions, continuing the prevailing cold wave conditions.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 02:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shopian Freezes at –5.0°C; Kashmir, Srinagar Reel Under Intense Cold WaveA vehicle is covered in a blanket of snow amid fresh snowfall (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Detailed compiled by the IMD, in the Kashmir division, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -2.5°C, while Qazigund settled at -2.4°C. Tourist destinations also remained in deep freeze, with Pahalgam at -2.2°C and Gulmarg measuring 0.0°C. The coldest place in the Valley was Shopian, where the mercury plummeted to -5.0°C.

Other key stations recorded lows of Kupwara -3.1°C, Kokernag -0.6°C, Bandipora -3.1°C, Baramulla -4.3°C, Pulwama -3.8°C, Budgam -3.1°C, Awantipora -3.0°C, and Anantnag -3.7°C. Pampore also shivered at -4.2°C, while Ganderbal recorded -1.8°C, and Sonamarg -0.7°C.

In the Jammu region, the minimum temperatures remained comparatively higher but still below normal at several places. Jammu city recorded 8.6°C, while Katra settled at 8.5°C. Banihal was the coldest in the region, with the minimum dipping to -0.5°C.

Also Read- Himachal Pradesh Snow Alert: Rain, Snowfall Likely Dec 4-5 Due To Western Disturbance; Cold Intensifies

Other stations recorded temperatures of Batote 4.8°C, Bhaderwah 0.9°C, Kathua 8.2°C, Udhampur 3.6°C, Ramban 4.4°C, Samba 2.6°C, Rajouri 2.2°C, Kishtwar 4.0°C, Reasi 6.5°C, and Doda 4.2°C.

In the cold desert of Ladakh, temperatures continued to plunge with Leh recording -6.6°C and Kargil -4.8°C. Nubra Valley also remained freezing at -5.0°C.

The weatherman has predicted dry weather for the next seven days, with the possibility of cloud cover and light snowfall over higher reaches on 3rd and 4th December.

