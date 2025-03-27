Shopian Police Conduct Search Operations Against Banned Separatist Organizations

The Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted search operations at multiple locations in Shopian district of south Kashmir, targeting individuals associated with the banned separatist organization, Jammu and Kashmir Jammat-e-Islami (JEI).

The searches were conducted as part of the ongoing investigation into Case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Police Station Shopian. The operation aimed to dismantle anti-national and separatist networks by identifying and taking legal action against individuals involved in such activities.

The searches were also carried out at the residences of multiple individuals at Batgund Hee Poora, Nowpora, Baskuchan, Gonchi Mohallah Trenz, Chotipora Heerpora and Maldera Zainapora area of Shopian after obtaining a search warrant from the Hon’ble Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Shopian.

Meanwhile, Shopian police conducted multiple raids across the district, targeting individuals associated with proscribed outfits such as Tehreek-e-Hurriyat , Muslim League, and JEI who are suspected of involvement in unlawful activities that pose a threat to public order and national security.

During the search operations, law enforcement officials seized incriminating material linked to the activities of these banned outfits. The recovered items are now under investigation, forming a crucial part of multiple FIRs registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In north Kashmir Baramulla Police conducted a raid in Kanispora Baramulla, in connection with a case registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

''A police team, led by DYSP along with SHO Baramulla carried out a search operation at the residence of Ab Rashid Gilkar son of Ghulam Rasool, a resident of Tawheed Colony, Kanispora. Gilkar is the District President of the banned organization JKDFP, and the search was conducted in connection with case FIR No. 13/2024 U/S 10, 13 UAPA at Police Station Baramulla, ''said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

All those raids were conducted in accordance with legal procedures, in the presence of the Executive Magistrate and local village representatives, including the Lumberdar and Chowkidar.