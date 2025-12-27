Advertisement
NewsIndiaShopian Police Detain Three OGWs Under PSA For Threatening Security
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Shopian Police Detain Three OGWs Under PSA For Threatening Security

Shopian Police detained three OGWs under the PSA for repeated anti-security activities, citing continued involvement despite preventive action, and lodged them in Kot Bhalwal jail to maintain peace and security.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2025, 07:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shopian Police Detain Three OGWs Under PSA For Threatening SecurityRepresentative Image: ANI

As part of its sustained efforts to maintain peace and security, Shopian Police has detained three Over Ground Workers (OGWs) under the provisions of the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The detained individuals have been identified as Owais Ahmad Lone of Sedow, Mashooq Ahmad Shah of Shahlatoo, and Subzar Ahmad Gani of Check Choland, all residents of Shopian.

The detainees were found repeatedly involved in activities prejudicial to the security of the State. Despite preventive actions and proceedings initiated against them under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), they continued to indulge in unlawful activities, thereby posing a serious threat to peace and security in the district.

Considering their continued involvement in such activities, detention orders were obtained from the District Magistrate, Shopian, after completion of all legal formalities. Subsequently, the detunes were taken into custody and lodged at Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, Jammu. 

Shopian Police reiterate its commitment to safeguarding peace and and will continue to take firm action against elements inimical to the security of the State strictly in accordance with law.

About the Author
Syed Khalid Hussain
