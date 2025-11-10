Shopian Police Raid Multiple Locations Linked To UK-Based Terror Handler Muzamil Ayoob

As part of ongoing efforts to dismantle Pakistan-backed terror networks and their support structures, the Shopian Police on Monday, November 10, 2025, carried out extensive searches at multiple locations across the district in connection with the terror network of UK-based terror handler Muzamil Ayoob, who has ancestral roots in District Shopian.

The searches aimed to identify and dismantle the terror ecosystem operating in the region and to curb any form of support being extended to terrorist operatives from abroad.

13 Bail Cancellation Applications Filed In UAPA Cases

In a parallel move to strengthen the crackdown on terrorism and reinforce law enforcement, Shopian Police have filed 13 applications for bail cancellation in cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act – UAPA.

This action follows findings that several accused individuals, previously granted bail by competent courts, were violating bail conditions and re-engaging in activities detrimental to public order and security. These violations were meticulously documented through regular surveillance and periodic review of UAPA cases by the police.

Zero-Tolerance Policy Towards Terror Ecosystem

The initiative underscores the Shopian Police’s zero-tolerance policy toward any element attempting to revive or sustain terror networks in any form. Strict legal measures are being pursued to ensure that such individuals cannot exploit bail relief to continue anti-national or unlawful activities.

The Shopian Police reaffirm their commitment to peace, stability, and the rule of law in the district and remain determined to uproot the terror ecosystem and all support structures aiding terrorism.