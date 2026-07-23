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Shops in Connaught Place to shut by 6.30 pm today amid CJP protest

Shops, offices and restaurants in Delhi’s Connaught Place were advised to shut by 6:30 pm as a precaution amid large crowds linked to the ongoing CJP-led NEET protests, while Arvind Kejriwal questioned the heightened security measures.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 05:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 05:07 PM IST
Shops in Connaught Place to shut by 6.30 pm today amid CJP protest
Image Credit: IANS

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