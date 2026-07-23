/Shops in Connaught Place to shut by 6.30 pm today amid CJP protest

Shops, offices, and restaurants in Connaught Place will close by 6:30 pm on Thursday after the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) issued an advisory citing the prevailing situation in the commercial hub due to the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests.
The advisory, issued to all commercial establishments in Connaught Place, said that the decision was taken following telephonic advice from the chairperson and vice-chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), who had asked all establishments to shut operations by 6:30 pm that day.
Association representatives said the advisory was issued after receiving inputs from the NDMC about heavy crowding in and around Connaught Place.
Describing it as a precautionary measure, they said the early closure was intended to ensure public safety and avert any untoward incident.
“There was a huge gathering in Connaught Place, with thousands of people coming to the area. As a precautionary measure, it was advised to close our shop if possible. Considering situation and for the safety of our staff and customers,” Atul Bhargava, New Delhi Traders Association president.
The traders' body urged all shop owners, office establishments, restaurants, and other occupants in the area to cooperate and strictly adhere to the directions.
"All establishment owners/occupiers are requested to cooperate and ensure strict compliance with the above directions to avoid any unpleasant situation and save yourself from any loss of property and injury," the advisory said.
Meanwhile, Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that unprecedented security measures have been deployed while ambulances have piled up in and around Jantar Mantar, the epicentre of students' protest against NEET paper leaks, questioning the government’s intent and objective behind such escalation.
Kejriwal’s criticism came on the back of an “urgent” advisory by the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), which he also shared on his X handle.
The AAP chief, pointing to untimely closure of business centres, hurled questions at the government and asked whether the government was “planning to attack the children at Jantar Mantar today?"
Kejriwal and AAP have been highly critical of the government over irregularities in recent examinations and also ‘inaction’ in fixing accountability. The AAP chief has extended support to the students, saluting their ‘indomitable’ spirit and standing firm in the face of a 'brutal' crackdown.
With IANS inputs
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.