Short Wars, Big Outcomes: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Notes Shift in Global Conflict Dynamics Driven By Political Objectives

India's Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday addresses Ran Samvad, the first Tri Services Seminar at Army War College, Mhow of Madhya Pradesh, where he said that there is an increased propensity amongst nations and governments to use force to achieve political objectives. Talking about Operation Sindoor, CDS General Chauhan said it was a modern conflict from which Indian forces learned a number of lessons, and most of them are under implementation while some have been implemented. The CDS added that the operation is still on.

Short Wars, Big Outcomes

Addressing the conference, CDS General Chauhan hoped that the seminar, apart from technology, will also focus upon what kind of wars will happen in the future. "There is an increased propensity amongst nations and governments to use force, and this is happening because political objectives today can be achieved by short-duration conflicts...I see is a lack of distinction between war and peace, this particular era, which we knew in the past of declared wars, I think that's all over. Contemporary warfare today is a kind of continuum of five C's- competition, crisis, confrontation, conflict and combat, between wars," said the CDS.

The Chief of Defence Staff further added that the importance of people has taken centerstage in today's war. "In the past wars, because of territory and ideology, people and soldiers were sacrificed... an important trend I think we can debate is the matrices of victory and how we perceive victory...In the past, matrices of victory were probably defined by losses inflicted in terms of men and equipment. In 1971, we had 95,000 Pakistanis captured...But in today's warfare, probably the new matrices of warfare or victory are the speed and tempo of operations, effects of long-range precision strikes," said CDS General Anil Chauhan.

CDS On Integration Of Weapons

CDS General Anil Chauhan also talked about the recent tests carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisaion. "Two or three days back, you would have heard about DRDO testing a particular integrated system in which there were QRSAM, VSHORADS and 5-kilowatt lasers; they were all getting combined into one. We'll have to look at multi-domain ISR, integration of ground, air, maritime, undersea, space, sensors, all becoming a key necessity and integrating them," he said.

He said that for a vast country like India, a project of this magnitude will require a whole-of-nation approach. He exuded confidence that Indians will do it at a minimal and very affordable cost.

