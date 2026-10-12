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  • /Shortfall of Rs 220 fees, illegible ID, missing documents: Supreme Court registry fags 14 defects in INDIA bloc’s petition

Shortfall of Rs 220 fees, illegible ID, missing documents: Supreme Court registry fags 14 defects in INDIA bloc’s petition

The filing came after INDIA bloc leaders marched towards the Supreme Court, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 11:37 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 11:37 PM IST
Shortfall of Rs 220 fees, illegible ID, missing documents: Supreme Court registry fags 14 defects in INDIA bloc’s petition
Image Credit: IANS

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