Shortly before arrival, Donald Trump shares post in Hindi, says 'Eager to visit India'

New Delhi: United States Donald Trump, who will kickstart his first visit to India since taking charge of the office, tweeted in Hindi on Monday (February 24) that meant, "We look forward to coming to India. We are on the way, we will meet everyone in a few hours!"

President Trump tweeted, "हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे!"

हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे!

Starting from addressing 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad to visiting Taj Mahal in Agra, President Trump has a lot on his plate during his stay in India.

President Trump accompanied by a high-level delegation including his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner will start his journey from Ahmedabad.

PM Modi, who will also arrive in Ahmedabad today, will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump and participate in the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera stadium.

Earlier today, PM Modi had also tweeted welcoming Donald Trump to India.

Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote, "India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad."

India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad.

Trump will depart for the United States by his special flight on the night of February 25.