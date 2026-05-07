Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3045291https://zeenews.india.com/india/shots-fired-at-point-blank-range-eyewitness-to-suvendu-adhikaris-aide-killing-says-attack-appeared-pre-planned-3045291.html
NewsIndia'Shots fired at point-blank range': Eyewitness to Suvendu Adhikari's aide killing says attack appeared 'pre-planned'
BJP SUVENDU ADHIKARI

'Shots fired at point-blank range': Eyewitness to Suvendu Adhikari's aide killing says attack appeared 'pre-planned'

Bengal BJP leader Agnimitra Paul made an allegation of a political motive behind the incident and claimed that CCTV footage was being examined. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: May 07, 2026, 06:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Shots fired at point-blank range': Eyewitness to Suvendu Adhikari's aide killing says attack appeared 'pre-planned'(Photo- Social Media/X)

An eyewitness to the killing of Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant of West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, said the assailants opened fire at point-blank range, describing the attack as seemingly “pre-planned.”

The personal assistant of Suvendu Adhikari was allegedly shot on Wednesday night and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram.

According to ANI, the eyewitness said, "Just as Chandra's car crossed mine, it suddenly stopped midway, and a bike-borne person came and started shooting on the left side of the car. The person seemed to be an expert and fled immediately. It appeared to be pre-planned. The shots were fired at point-blank range. I heard the sound of two rounds. The incident occurred between 10:30 pm and 11 pm, around 200-300 metres from the hospital. The public brought the victim to the hospital, and the driver of the car was also shot."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant shot dead near Kolkata

Meanwhile, Bengal BJP leader Agnimitra Paul made an allegation of a political motive behind the incident and claimed that CCTV footage was being examined. 

"This is perhaps a consequence of Mamata Banerjee's defeat in Bhabanipur. CCTV footage is currently being examined. Chandra was a trustworthy individual; he oversaw operations at the Leader of the Opposition's office, was like a brother to our MLAs, and handled several responsibilities," Paul said.

She also raised questions over the motive behind the murder, alleging that the incident had sparked widespread outrage among party workers and supporters.

"Why was a man who had absolutely no connection with the BJP murdered? There is massive outrage among the public. We sought peace, but now the family will certainly demand answers. Just a short while ago, one of our booth workers was attacked with a knife and is currently hospitalised," she added.

Also Read | Who was Chandranath Rath? Suvendu Adhikari's trusted aide brutally executed in Bengal post-poll bloodshed

Earlier, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari described the killed of his personal assistant a "cold-blooded and pre-planned murder" and appealed party workers to maintain peace, assuring that the culprits would be brought to justice. 

Trinamool Congress (TMC), however, has condemned the incident and demanded the CBI probe into the matter. 

On its social media handle X, TMC wrote, "We strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram tonight, along with the killing of three other TMC workers in incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by BJP-backed miscreants over the last three days, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force."

It further said, "We demand the strongest possible action in this matter, including a court-monitored CBI investigation."

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Chandranath Rath
Who was Chandranath Rath? Suvendu Adhikari's trusted aide brutally executed
bjp suvendu adhikari
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant shot dead in Kolkata
US-Iran war
US disables Iranian-flagged tanker breaching blockade in Gulf of Oman
Narco terror case
SIA Kashmir attach Kupwara property of LeT terrorist in narcotic crackdown
J&K Govt
Grand mufti of J&K issues fatwa against drug trafficking; calls for boycott
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026
West Bengal Election row: Mamata Banerjee to challenge 2026 mandate in SC
Value 360 Communications
Value 360 Communications Rs 41.69-crore IPO closes with 1.19x subscription
Urea scam
Subsidised urea meant for fields diverted to plywood factories
2026 assembly election result
National parties tighten grip as regional giants struggle to hold ground
Thalapathy Vijay
RB Choudary death: TVK chief Vijay pays final respects