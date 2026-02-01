Shots fired outside Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence, police launch investigation

Unidentified assailants fired multiple rounds of gunshots outside the Mumbai residence of Bollywood director and producer Rohit Shetty on Sunday morning, police said. The incident took place outside his residential tower in the Juhu area, triggering a swift security response.

Police confirmed that five rounds were fired, though no injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear whether Shetty was at home at the time of the incident, and the motive behind the firing remains unknown.

"Unidentified assailants fired four rounds outside the residence of film director Rohit Shetty. Following this, heavy police security has been deployed around Rohit Shetty's residence in Juhu. The police are currently investigating the matter diligently and exploring every possible angle to identify the perpetrators. The motive behind the attack is still unknown," said Mumbai Police.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Police and forensic teams reach Director Rohit Shetty's residence, after an incident of firing was reported outside his residence. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/h1wVhtCtY7 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2026

Teams from the Juhu Police and the crime branch rushed to the scene, while forensic experts secured the area to conduct a detailed examination. Officials said an investigation is underway and that all possible angles are being explored to identify those responsible.

Heavy police security has since been deployed around Shetty’s residence as a precautionary measure.

Rohit Shetty is among India’s most prominent filmmakers, best known for blockbuster franchises such as Golmaal and Singham.

The incident has drawn comparisons with a similar attack in 2024, when shots were fired outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra. In that case, two bike-borne assailants fled after opening fire, and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang later claimed responsibility in a social media post. The group also linked itself to the murder of Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, a close associate of Khan.

Bishnoi, who is currently in prison, has had a long-running feud with Salman Khan, reportedly stemming from the Blackbuck shooting case. The Bishnoi community considers the animal sacred, and the actor has received multiple threats over the years. Salman Khan has remained under heightened security since the attack on his home.

Further details on the firing outside Shetty’s residence are awaited.

