Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Should become stand-up comedian', BJP takes dig at Rahul Gandhi over mimicry of Prime Minister

'Should become stand-up comedian', BJP takes dig at Rahul Gandhi over mimicry of Prime Minister

The BJP criticised Rahul Gandhi over a comedian’s alleged remarks against PM Narendra Modi at his ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in Indore, while Congress defended the programme and praised the student turnout.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 07:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 07:00 PM IST
'Should become stand-up comedian', BJP takes dig at Rahul Gandhi over mimicry of Prime Minister
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Asian Games 2026 India Schedule, September 21: Full events, timings, athletes and fixtures - Check Details
2
3
4
5