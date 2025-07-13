'Should I Speak In Hindi Or Marathi?': Rajya Sabha Nominee Ujjwal Nikam Recalls Conversation With PM Modi

Ujjwal Nikam, Special Public Prosecutor, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday. Later, while expressing his gratitude, he shared details of a personal conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had personally informed him of the nomination over a phone call.

Ujjwal Nikam is known for handling high-profile criminal cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial of Ajmal Kasab and the 1993 Bombay blasts case.

Speaking to ANI, Ujjwal Nikam shared a light-hearted moment from his conversation with Prime Minister Modi, during which the PM asked if he should speak in Hindi or Marathi.

"I thank President Droupadi Murmu for nominating me. When I met PM Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha election campaign, he expressed his faith in me. Yesterday, PM Modi called to inform me about the nomination. He asked whether he should speak in Hindi or Marathi--both of us laughed. Then he spoke to me in Marathi and told me that the President wanted to assign me a responsibility, and he informed me of her decision," Nikam said.

"I immediately said yes. I thank the party leadership and also Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis," said Nikkam who had earlier contested from Mumbai North Central on the BJP ticket in the Lok Sabha polls held last year," the Prosecutor added.

Rajya Sabha Nominations

Ujjwal Nikam, along with former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, C Sadanandan Master, a veteran social worker and educationist from Kerala, and Meenakshi Jain, a noted historian, were nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President. These individuals were nominated under the powers conferred by Article 80(1)(a) of the Constitution, read with clause (3) of the same article. The nominations fill vacancies created by the retirement of previously nominated members.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the nominations through an official notification. These appointments are seen as a recognition of significant national contributions in the fields of law, diplomacy, social service, and historical scholarship.

