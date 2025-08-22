Advertisement
DK SHIVAKUMAR

‘Should Know Who My Opponents And Friends Are’: DK Shivakumar On Reciting RSS Anthem In Assembly

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that as a leader, he should know who his opponents and friends are.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 01:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo: IANS)

He added that he studies the RSS and its history, noting that while there are many political differences, the BJP should know that he understands them deeply.

"I am a born Congressman. I have done research on all political parties. I know how RSS is building institutions in Karnataka. They are acquiring all the schools in every district. They are trying to preach to children. As a leader, I should know who my opponents are and who my friends are. I just try to learn about the RSS and its history. Politically, we have a lot of differences. But the BJP should know I them deeply."

