‘Should Know Who My Opponents And Friends Are’: DK Shivakumar On Reciting RSS Anthem In Assembly

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that as a leader, he should know who his opponents and friends are.

He added that he studies the RSS and its history, noting that while there are many political differences, the BJP should know that he understands them deeply.

"I am a born Congressman. I have done research on all political parties. I know how RSS is building institutions in Karnataka. They are acquiring all the schools in every district. They are trying to preach to children. As a leader, I should know who my opponents are and who my friends are. I just try to learn about the RSS and its history. Politically, we have a lot of differences. But the BJP should know I them deeply."