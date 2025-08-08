"Should Names Of Infiltrators Be Removed From Voter List Or Not?": Amit Shah Targets Opposition Over SIR Exercise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition and accused them of opposing the Special Intensive Review (SIR) exercise in Bihar to save infiltrators, who he alleged are their vote bank.

Addressing a public rally in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, Shah strongly advocated for the removal of infiltrators’ names from the voter list ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, asserting that the Constitution of India does not grant voting rights to individuals not born in the country.

"Before the Bihar assembly elections, should the names of infiltrators be removed from the voter list or not? The Constitution of India does not give the right to vote to those who are not born in India. Rahul Gandhi is roaming around carrying the Constitution; he should also open it and read it... They are opposing SIR because infiltrators are their vote bank," Shah said.

Home Minister Shah said, "The NDA government will be formed in Bihar with a majority."

Shah also criticized RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav for allegedly protecting illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who, he claimed, are taking jobs from the people of Bihar.

Shah said that Rahul Gandhi should stop this vote bank politics on SIR and added that the exercise is a routine process and not a new development. Citing historical precedent, Shah noted that it was introduced by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru and carried out during previous governments as well.

"Who does Lalu Prasad Yadav want to save? ... Do you want to save those Bangladeshis who come from outside and snatch jobs of the people of Bihar? ... Rahul Gandhi should stop this vote bank politics and SIR is not happening for the first time. It was started by Jawaharlal Nehru and it happened in 2003 as well. They are finding reasons as they are going to lose the Bihar elections," Shah said.

Shah also targeted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his family, accusing them of failing to bring development to Mithilanchal despite being in power for several years. He alleged that their tenure was instead marked by lawlessness and criminal activity.

"I want to ask Tejashwi Yadav, his father and mother were in power for a long time. Apart from hooliganism, running gangs, kidnapping, demanding ransom, what have you done for the development of Mithilanchal?" Shah said.

Election Commission of India is yet to announce the official schedule for the Bihar Assembly election; the polls are expected to take place in October or November 2025.