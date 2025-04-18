Advertisement
NewsIndia
INDIA BANGLADESH

'Should Protect Rights Of Its Own Minorities': India Slams Bangladesh Over Bengal Violence Remark

Responding to the comments made by Bangladesh officials on the developments in West Bengal, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India rejects their remarks. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 12:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Should Protect Rights Of Its Own Minorities': India Slams Bangladesh Over Bengal Violence Remark Visuals from Murshidabad (Photo Credit: ANI)

India has slammed Bangladesh, rejecting Dhaka's statement over violence that hit West Bengal's Murshidabad. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday asked Dhaka to look after its minorities and ensure their protection. 

Responding to the comments made by Bangladesh officials on the developments in West Bengal, Jaiswal said that India rejects their remarks. 

"We reject the remarks made by the Bangladesh side with regard to the incidents in West Bengal. This is a barely disguised and disingenuous attempt to draw a parallel with India’s concerns over the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, where the criminal perpetrators of such acts continue to roam free," the MEA Spokesperson said. 

Jaiswal also said that instead of making 'unwarranted comments, ' Bangladesh should focus on protecting the rights of its own minorities.

He added, "Instead of making unwarranted comments and indulging in virtue signaling, Bangladesh would do better to focus on protecting the rights of its own minorities."

According to media reports, Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus's press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, on Thursday, in a media briefing, clarified that Bangladesh has no involvement in Murshidabad violence. 

Alam said that Bangladesh condemns the attacks on Muslims and urges the Indian and West Bengal governments to take steps to protect 'the minority Muslim population'. 

