Congress President and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Sunday said he was unaware of the reason behind Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sudden resignation. He added that the details of the resignation were a matter between Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI quoted Kharge as saying, "I don’t know anything because he was always in favour of the government. He should tell us what happened, because he never allowed us to discuss issues related to farmers, the poor, and foreign policy issues."

"When we raised issues related to the poor, atrocities on women and Dalits, and whenever we raised Hindu-Muslim issues, he never allowed us, even though we gave notices. What happened and why he resigned is between him and PM Modi. They must tell," the senior Congress leader added.

Jgadeep Dhankhar’s Resignation

Earlier this week, Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as Vice President of India “to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice.” Dhankhar, who was also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution," the letter said.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure,” his resignation read.

The resignation came after the conclusion of the first day of the Parliament’s 2025 monsoon session.

(with ANI inputs)