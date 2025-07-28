'Should We Switch Off Our Economy': Indian Envoy Defends Oil Ties With Russia, Questions Western ‘Convenience’ Deals

New Delhi: Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, has pushed back against Western criticism of India’s continued oil imports from Russia, saying it is unrealistic to expect the country to shut down its economy simply.

In an interview with Times Radio, the Indian envoy highlighted the inconsistencies in the West’s stance, noting that many European countries continue to buy rare earths and other energy products from the same suppliers they now expect India to avoid. “Don’t you think that seems a little odd?” Doraiswami remarked.

India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, traditionally relied on the Middle East for its energy needs. However, after facing steep discounts from Russia, which began redirecting exports following Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, India shifted a substantial portion of its imports to Moscow.

Addressing questions about India’s ties with Russia and President Vladimir Putin, Doraiswami said the relationship is built on several long-standing factors, including historical security cooperation.

“There was a time when some of our Western partners refused to sell us weapons but supplied them to our neighbours, who then used them against us,” he said.

He further pointed out that India’s energy trade with Russia is a result of being priced out of other markets, as global buyers outbid India for energy sources it once relied on.

“We import over 80% of our energy. We’re the third-largest consumer in the world. What would you have us do, switch off our economy?” he asked.

Doraiswami also questioned the double standards in global diplomacy, highlighting that several nations maintain relationships of convenience with countries that pose challenges to India’s own interests.

“Do we ask you to come up with a little test of loyalty?” he said.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the envoy reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently advocated for peace.

“He has said repeatedly, including to both President Putin and President Zelensky, that this is not an era of war,” Doraiswami emphasized.

“We want this terrible conflict to end, just as we want other conflicts around the world to end,” he concluded.