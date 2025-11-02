Things just got incredibly tense in the Arabian Sea. Pakistan's announced live-fire naval exercises in the exact same waters where India is already conducting its biggest military drills since Operation Sindoor. We're talking about two nuclear-armed neighbors running war games in overlapping zones. If that doesn't make you nervous, it should.

Pakistan's naval authorities issued the warning on Saturday, drills from November 2-5 covering roughly 6,000 square kilometers in the northern Arabian Sea. The problem? That's the same stretch of water where Indian warships, submarines, fighter jets and tens of thousands of soldiers are right now conducting the "Trishul" exercise. Pakistan's alert was blunt: "Mariners keep well clear of exercise area."

Two Militaries, One Ocean, Zero Room For Mistakes

Maritime territories in the northern Arabian Sea region are contiguous; Pakistan's waters sit right next to India's. So there's bound to be some overlap. But the timing here is hard to ignore. Pakistan kicked off its drills just two days after India started a massive two-week exercise spanning Rajasthan, Gujarat and the Arabian Sea. This is India's first major show of force since that intense four-day confrontation with Pakistan back in May.

Pakistani warships will be conducting live surface and sub-surface firing in an area that directly overlaps with where Indian forces are operating. Geo-intelligence researcher Damien Symon pointed out the obvious on X: both countries have essentially carved out the same piece of ocean for their exercises.

The Ghost Of Operation Sindoor Still Haunts

These exercises are taking place barely six months after Operation Sindoor, in May, when India and Pakistan came dangerously close to an all-out war. India launched the operation following the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, targeting terror camps and military installations deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently said Pakistan's "still recovering" from what happened in May. And earlier in October, he issued a pretty stark warning about the Sir Creek sector, which happens to fall right in the middle of where both these exercises are taking place. Singh promised an "overwhelming response" that would "alter the history and geography of the area" if Pakistan tried anything.

Sir Creek: The Disputed Strip Nobody's Talking About

The Sir Creek sector, a 96-kilometre strip between Gujarat and Pakistan’s Sindh province, lies within the exercise zones of both countries. The area has been disputed for decades, and India and Pakistan haven’t held serious talks on it in more than 13 years.

Reports indicate that Pakistan has recently strengthened its military presence near Sir Creek, prompting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s warning last month.