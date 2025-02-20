'Shows Commitment Of Double Engine Govt" Yogi Adityanath Hails UP Budget 2025-26

UP Budget 2025-26: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted on Thursday that the state's budget for the year 2025-26 is 9.8 per cent higher than the 2024-25 budget with a focus on infrastructure development. Addressing a press conference, CM Yogi said, "This budget is over 8,08,736 crore Rs, which is 9.8 per cent higher than the 2024-25 budget. On one hand, the growth in the budget size reflects the state's strength, while on the other hand, it also shows the commitment of the double-engine government."

He also highlighted that while UP's economy was previously ranked 6th-7th in the country, it is now the second-largest economy in India. "According to the report by NITI Aayog on the fiscal health of states, Uttar Pradesh has been placed in the front-runner category. Between 2018 and 2022, the state's physical health index increased by 8.9 per cent, and during this period, UP succeeded in reducing unemployment and creating additional jobs," he highlighted.

"22 per cent of the total budget has been allocated to infrastructure development. For education, 1,06,360 crore Rs has been allocated, which is 13 per cent of the total budget. While there is usually a 6 per cent demand for education, UP is one of the states in the country that spends 13 per cent of its budget on education," CM Yogi emphasized.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also outlined that 11 per cent of the total budget has been proposed for agriculture. "For healthcare, the government has allocated 50 thousand 550 crore Rs, which is 6 per cent of the total budget. For the Social Welfare Department, a provision of 35 thousand 863 crore Rs has been made, which will be used for the welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward classes, persons with disabilities, women, and child development," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

He also highlighted that the state government has announced the construction of four new expressways in the budget. "This is our government's 9th budget under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The steps taken by the government over the last eight years have yielded good results, which are evident to all of us. This year is very important for us. It marks the Amrit Mahotsav year of the implementation of our Constitution and also the Amrit Mahotsav year of the formation of Uttar Pradesh. Both these events occurred in January 1950, and with this 75-year journey, this budget is crucial for preparing a roadmap for the next 25 years," the UP CM added.

"On this occasion, we are establishing the Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre in Lucknow, named after the architect of our Constitution. This centre will soon become a hub for spreading Babasaheb's ideas and will continue to promote the core values of our Constitution, working to uplift the marginalized sections of society," CM Yogi said.