Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Shraddha Dubey case: Why has UP Police failed to trace model accused in Shiva Sharma’s death?

Shraddha Dubey case: Why has UP Police failed to trace model accused in Shiva Sharma’s death?

The case has drawn attention after Dubey, who is accused of pushing Sharma to his death, reportedly managed to give interviews to journalists while remaining at large. She has also released videos claiming innocence and expressing her willingness to surrender.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 11:26 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
Shraddha Dubey case: Why has UP Police failed to trace model accused in Shiva Sharma’s death?

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
ISL 2026-27: Gurkirat Singh’s late goal rescues Punjab FC in 1-1 draw against Mumbai City FC
2
3
4
5