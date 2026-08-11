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  • /Shraddha Walkar case: Aunt says anonymous Pakistan calls began after media appeals

Shraddha Walkar case: Aunt says anonymous Pakistan calls began after media appeals

She's stressed that she isn't alleging a direct threat, simply because she never answered but she wants the matter looked into all the same.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 10:51 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 10:51 AM IST
Shraddha Walkar case: Aunt says anonymous Pakistan calls began after media appeals

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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