/Shraddha Walkar case: Aunt says anonymous Pakistan calls began after media appeals

It has been over four years since Shraddha Walkar was murdered, and her family is still waiting for the case to be resolved as the trial drags on in court.
Now, her paternal aunt Rajal Naik has come forward with a fresh claim that she says she has been getting anonymous phone calls from Pakistan ever since she started speaking out publicly about the case.
Naik, who lives in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, says the calls have left her worried about her family's safety. She has stopped picking up calls from unfamiliar international numbers, but has kept screenshots of the call logs as proof.
She plans to take this evidence to the Vasai Police and file a formal complaint. Naik says the calls started only after she began appearing in the media to talk about how long the case has dragged on and to push for justice for her niece.
"Even after four years, Shraddha has not received justice," she said, adding that she believes the calls are meant to scare her and her family into silence.
She was careful to note that since she never answered the calls, she can't say she was directly threatened but the sheer frequency of them has unsettled everyone at home.
Shraddha Walkar, 27, was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in Delhi on May 18, 2022.
The case only came to public light months later, and it shocked the country because of how her body was disposed of.
Poonawala was arrested in November 2022 after police investigated her disappearance.
According to investigators, he strangled her and then cut up her body, scattering the remains across different parts of Delhi.
Charges were framed in 2023 and the trial has been running ever since though it's moved painfully slowly.
Reports point to the sheer number of court hearings and long cross-examinations as major reasons for the delay.
Naik keeps pressing for answers
This isn't the first time Naik has spoken up about how slow the legal process has been. She's repeatedly asked why, four years on, there's still no end in sight.
Shraddha's father, Vikas Walkar, fought hard for justice for his daughter before he passed away in 2025. Since then, it's fallen to the rest of the family, including Naik, to keep following the case.
She's now said she'll go to the police about these calls even as she continues to speak up about the delay in the trial.
Naik says she has the screenshots and call records ready to hand over to investigators, hoping it'll help them trace who's behind the calls.
She's stressed that she isn't alleging a direct threat, simply because she never answered but she wants the matter looked into all the same.
Where exactly the calls are coming from, and whether they have anything to do with the Walkar case at all, hasn't been confirmed by any independent source yet. That's something only a police investigation can establish.
For now, Naik intends to hand over what evidence she has and ask authorities to find out who's calling her and why.
Meanwhile, the Walkar family's wait for justice, and for the trial to finally conclude, continues.
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