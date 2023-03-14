Shraddha Walker Like Murder In Kashmir, Man Chops Woman Into Pieces, Arrested

J&K Police said on Sunday that it has arrested a man for killing a woman and chopping her body into pieces in Budgam district. Police said it has arrested 45-year old Shabir Ahmad Wani, a carpenter, belonging to Ompora area in Budgam district for killing and chopping the body of a 30-year old woman belonging to Soibug village of the same district into pieces.

The accused, after gruesome murder, chopped off the woman's head with tile cutter and sliced the body into pieces. The accused had family relations with the woman's family. On 7th March, the girl left for computer classes, but didn’t return. After this, the family lodged a police complaint.

Nazir Ahmad, the maternal uncle of the woman, said, “We need justice, it’s a brutal killing, we know that our girl will not come back but this butcher should be hanged, so that no one dares to do this again.”

Ab Rouf, the woman's fiancé, said, “I can’t explain how shocking it is to me, we were to get married in June. According to Islam, he should be killed like he has killed her, but we have law, I appeal to the administration that he should be given strict punishment”.

"The woman was missing from her home for the last four days.

Live TV

"The accused revealed that he murdered the woman and cut her body into pieces and disposed it off at different places, including Railway bridge Ompora and Sebden, where from the victim`s head and other parts of body were recovered last night.

"The accused has been arrested, all the body parts were recovered from locations including her head from his home and further investigation is going on," police said.

To many people, the incident reminded of Shraddha Walker murder case, where the victim's boyfriend had murdered her in a similar manner.