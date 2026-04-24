Shri Amarnath Yatra emerges as last hope for Pahalgam pony operators hit by Baisaran closure

Shri Amarnath Yatra has emerged as the only hope for Pahalgam pony operators, as the Baisaran closure has cut the financial lifeline of Pahalgam’s Pony-wallah community, bringing their income from 3000 a day to 400.

Even a year after the attack that transformed the town of Pahalgam, residents are still grappling with its emotional and economic impact. Among all business operators of Pahalgam, it's the pony wallahs who are facing the drastic impact of the Pahalgam attack.

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Massive early registrations for the 2026 Amarnath Yatra, including a 23 per cent increase compared to last year, have brought relief and smiles to Pahalgam's pony operators. This surge in bookings, despite previous security concerns, promises a robust livelihood boost for them, which they lost in the previous year.

As of now, more than 3.5 lakh pilgrims have registered themselves for the 57-day pilgrimage starting from 3 July.

The upcoming Shri Amarnath pilgrimage is considered the only hope for the region's economic revival. Pony wallahs will turn to work along the official Yatra route. Although Pony Service rates are regulated by the SASB. The return rate for a pony from Pahalgam (Chandanwari) to the Amarnath Holy Cave generally ranges between Rs 15,000 and Rs 28,000 for the full round trip, depending on the year demand.

The closure of Baisaran Valley since the April 22, 2025, terror attack has significantly impacted the livelihoods of approximately 7000 pony operators in Pahalgam. With the meadow remaining shut for security reasons, operators have only the hope of the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026 for financial loss recovery.

An estimate says daily earnings for pony wallahs have dropped from approximately Rs 3000 to just Rs 300 to Rs 400. Associations estimate a collective loss of nearly Rs 2 crore per day for the pony-dependent economy in Pahalgam. The daily cost to feed a pony is roughly Rs 400, which exceeds the pony walla's current daily earnings.

Local business associations, activists, and Welfare Organisation have repeatedly appealed to the Lieutenant-Governor and Chief Minister to reopen Baisaran, Dabyan, and Chandanwari to restore local tourism.

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