Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2895214https://zeenews.india.com/india/shri-badrinath-dham-doors-to-open-tomorrow-how-to-book-tickets-for-puja-2895214.html
NewsIndia
CHAR DHAM KI YATRA

Shri Badrinath Dham Doors To Open Tomorrow – How To Book Tickets For Puja?

The pilgrimage season peaks in Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra annually during the summers. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 03, 2025, 07:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shri Badrinath Dham Doors To Open Tomorrow – How To Book Tickets For Puja? Photo Credit: @ANI/ X

As the doors of Shri Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand are set to open on Sunday, the temple is being decorated with forty quintals of flowers.

The 2025 Char Dham Yatra commenced on April 30 as the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham opened on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and the doors of the Kedarnath Dham were also opened on Friday. 

Security At Shri Badrinath Dham 

On Saturday, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth and Additional Director General (ADG) V Murugeshan arrived at the revered Shri Badrinath Dham and assessed preparations.

According to ANI, the senior officers reviewed critical aspects, including security arrangements, traffic management, communication systems, and crowd control measures along the Yatra route. 

On the other hand, the Uttarakhand Police is also deploying additional forces and technological support to manage the turnout. 

Pilgrimage In Uttarakhand

The pilgrimage season peaks in Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra annually during the summers. The Hindu pilgrimage Char Dham circuit consists of four sites- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

The summer season in the Kedarnath Dham from May to June is very pleasant with a moderately cold climate. 

Also Check: Shri Kedarnath Dham Doors Open For Devotees - See Visuals

Badrinath-Kedarnath Yatra: How To Book Tickets For Puja? 

The devotees planning to visit the Badrinath or Kedarnath Dham can book tickets online from this link- https://badrinath-kedarnath.gov.in/online-services/book-puja-online/Book_Pooja_Online.aspx

As per the website, the visitor can select the temple they want to visit and then follow these steps to book tickets for puja:

Step 1- Register on the Website 

Step 2- Log in to the Website

Step 3- Select the puja, path, bhog, etc. of choice

Step 4- Enter details of the attendees 

Step 5- Make the payment via online methods

(with ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK