Shri Badrinath Dham Doors To Open Tomorrow – How To Book Tickets For Puja?

As the doors of Shri Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand are set to open on Sunday, the temple is being decorated with forty quintals of flowers.

The 2025 Char Dham Yatra commenced on April 30 as the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham opened on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and the doors of the Kedarnath Dham were also opened on Friday.

Security At Shri Badrinath Dham

On Saturday, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth and Additional Director General (ADG) V Murugeshan arrived at the revered Shri Badrinath Dham and assessed preparations.

According to ANI, the senior officers reviewed critical aspects, including security arrangements, traffic management, communication systems, and crowd control measures along the Yatra route.

On the other hand, the Uttarakhand Police is also deploying additional forces and technological support to manage the turnout.

Pilgrimage In Uttarakhand

The pilgrimage season peaks in Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra annually during the summers. The Hindu pilgrimage Char Dham circuit consists of four sites- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

The summer season in the Kedarnath Dham from May to June is very pleasant with a moderately cold climate.

Badrinath-Kedarnath Yatra: How To Book Tickets For Puja?

The devotees planning to visit the Badrinath or Kedarnath Dham can book tickets online from this link- https://badrinath-kedarnath.gov.in/online-services/book-puja-online/Book_Pooja_Online.aspx

As per the website, the visitor can select the temple they want to visit and then follow these steps to book tickets for puja:

Step 1- Register on the Website

Step 2- Log in to the Website

Step 3- Select the puja, path, bhog, etc. of choice

Step 4- Enter details of the attendees

Step 5- Make the payment via online methods

