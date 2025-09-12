Advertisement
SHRI MATA VAISHNO DEVI

Shri Mata Vishno Devi Yatra Likely To Resume From September 14; Authorities On Alert Over Weather Condition

After more than two weeks of suspension, devotees will once again be able to take part in the Vaishno Devi Yatra as the pilgrimage is set to resume this Sunday.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 01:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shri Mata Vishno Devi Yatra Likely To Resume From September 14; Authorities On Alert Over Weather ConditionImage Credit: ( IANS )

After being suspended for over two weeks, the Vaishno Devi Yatra in Jammu’s Katra will restart on Sunday, September 14. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board announced the decision on Friday, adding that the pilgrimage will only go ahead if weather conditions remain favourable.

'Following a temporary suspension necessitated by inclement weather conditions and essential maintenance of the track, the Yatra to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shall resume from September 14 (Sunday), subject to favourable weather conditions,' the Board stated in a statement.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended on August 26 after landslides struck the route in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, killing at least 35 people, most of them pilgrims. The landslides were triggered by heavy rainfall in the Jammu region.

Like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Jammu this year faced unusually heavy rains, which caused widespread damage to property and loss of lives. Several cloudbursts also led to landslides and flash floods across the region.

This suspension has been the longest halt of the Vaishno Devi Yatra since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when the pilgrimage had remained closed for nearly five months, from March 18 to August 16.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

