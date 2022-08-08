Noida: The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday suspended the Noida police station in-charge, sub-inspector and 4 constables suspended over laxity in the Shrikant Tyagi assault case, PTI reported quoting UP ADG. Tyagi, the alleged BJP Kisan Morcha leader from Noida, was seen hurling abuses at a woman over some society dispute. He has been absconding ever since his video went viral and strict action was called against him due to public outrage. Noida police earlier assured that the accused Tyagi would be arrested within 48 hours but the department could not find any clue despite over 90 hours.

Meanwhile, BJP has distanced itself from the self-declared MLA. It was later found that Tyagi was accused of bullying and coercion of the society members in the name of the saffron party however no action was taken against him by the Noida police.

Recently, another video, reportedly from 2019 went viral on social media where a Noida police personnel was caught on camera alleging that he was waiting for “orders from his superiors” to take action against Tyagi.

As far as BJP's connection with Tyagi is concerned, the party has distanced itself from the self-proclaimed leader but his social media profiles have a different tale to tell as his pictures with senior leadership including JP Nadda are up on the sites.

Noida police give security to the woman

Meanwhile, a day after some reported goons of Tyagi created a ruckus in the Noida residential society and asked for the whereabouts of the woman, who Tyagi is accused of abusing and harassing, the Noida police have finally given security to the woman.

Two personal security officers provided to the woman complainant in the case says UP ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar.