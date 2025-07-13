Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom Mission 4 Crew To Undock From ISS, Return To Earth On July 14
Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who made history as the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS), is set to return to Earth on July 14.
Shukla and his crewmates from Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) are scheduled to undock from the orbital outpost at approximately 4:35 PM IST.
