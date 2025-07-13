Advertisement
SHUBHANSHU SHUKLA

Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom Mission 4 Crew To Undock From ISS, Return To Earth On July 14

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who made history as the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS), is set to return to Earth on July 14.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 12:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom Mission 4 Crew To Undock From ISS, Return To Earth On July 14 Axiom-4 crew, including Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (2n from left). (Photo: ANI)

Shukla and his crewmates from Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) are scheduled to undock from the orbital outpost at approximately 4:35 PM IST.

 

