Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force has been awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, for his outstanding contribution to the country’s space programme through his journey and stay at the International Space Station (ISS).

President Droupadi Murmu has approved gallantry awards for 70 Armed Forces personnel, including six posthumous honours, recognising exceptional courage, dedication and service to the nation.

