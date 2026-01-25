Advertisement
SHUBHANSHU SHUKLA

Shubhanshu Shukla conferred Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime military medal

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force has been awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, for his outstanding contribution to the country’s space programme through his journey and stay at the International Space Station (ISS).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2026, 07:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shubhanshu Shukla conferred Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime military medalImage: ANI

President Droupadi Murmu has approved gallantry awards for 70 Armed Forces personnel, including six posthumous honours, recognising exceptional courage, dedication and service to the nation.
 

