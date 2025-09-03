Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has posted a fascinating video from his time on the International Space Station (ISS), which provides an interesting glimpse into the difficulties of eating and drinking in zero gravity. The first Indian visitor to the ISS and second Indian in space said that he had to "learn to eat again" during his mission.

The Physics Of Consuming In Zero Gravity

The video, since gone viral, has Shukla illustrating how liquids and food move freely, so everything has to be held in place by Velcro. He describes eating as a careful process, teasing that in space, "you can eat water." He reiterates the mantra, "Slow is Fast," to prevent creating a mess.

Shukla also offered a scientific explanation of how astronauts digest food in space. He explained that the body uses a process known as "peristalsis"—the rhythmic contraction of muscles—to propel food down the digestive tract, a mechanism independent of gravity.

A Journey Of Firsts And Public Fascination

Shukla's video has captivated social media users, who have praised his observations and contribution to space science outreach. The astronaut returned to India recently after serving on an 18-day mission to the ISS as part of the Axiom-4 mission, a privately-organized space mission. The voyage is recognized as a significant move for India's human space mission, setting the stage for future missions.

