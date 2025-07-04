Shubhanshu Shukla’s 9 Days Aboard The ISS: Science, Spirit, And Space

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has completed his remarkable first nine days aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crew. This journey marks a pivotal moment, signaling India's impactful return to human spaceflight after more than four decades. Shukla's mission, packed with groundbreaking research and inspiring outreach, truly highlights India's expanding role in global space exploration.

The Journey Begins: Launch and Arrival

Shukla, now the 634th human to orbit Earth, began his historic voyage from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, at 12:01 PM IST on June 25. He launched aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, aptly named "Grace," alongside Commander Peggy Whitson, Mission Specialist Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski (Poland), and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu (Hungary).

The crew, with their "Joy" swan zero-gravity indicator, shared a quick check-in during their 28-hour transit, expressing their initial awe of space. "Grace" then seamlessly soft-docked with the ISS Harmony module at 4:02 PM IST on June 26, with full docking completed by 4:16 PM IST, as they soared high above the North Atlantic. The crew entered the station around 5:53 PM IST on June 26, where NASA's Expedition Crew warmly welcomed them. During this special ceremony, Commander Whitson presented Shukla with his official astronaut pin and orbital flight number—a moment of immense pride for all of India.

A Week of Pioneering Science and Outreach

Over the past week, Shukla has been at the forefront of the Ax-4 mission's ambitious scientific agenda, which includes over 60 experiments.

Days 1 & 2: Settling In and First Impressions

After a successful docking and welcome, the Ax-4 crew spent their initial days acclimating to microgravity. Shukla and his crewmates shared their excitement, offering the world an incredible view of Earth from orbit. They established their living quarters – with Shukla in the Dragon spacecraft – and completed essential handover activities with the Expedition 73 crew, ensuring a smooth transition into their research-intensive mission.

Day 3: Preparing for Research

The crew continued to adjust to life in microgravity, focusing on integration with the resident Expedition 73 crew. They undertook training on handover protocols and emergency procedures, and transferred high-priority cargo and emergency equipment. Shukla and his team also began the crucial setup for their diverse research studies, including transferring samples to designated modules.

Day 4: Diving into Critical Experiments

Shukla commenced his hands-on research in the Life Sciences Glovebox (LSG), working on the Myogenesis experiment. This vital study aims to understand the biological pathways behind skeletal muscle degradation in space, which could lead to treatments for muscle-degenerative diseases on Earth. He also participated in a historic outreach event, speaking with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting India's growing collaboration in space and inspiring millions back home.

Day 5: Advancing Sustainable Space Exploration

Shukla continued his contributions to space exploration by focusing on the space microalgae experiment, deploying sample bags and capturing images of the algae strains. These tiny organisms hold immense promise as a sustainable, nutrient-rich food source for future long-duration missions. He also collected data for the Neuro Motion VR project, which investigates how microgravity affects cognitive and motor functions, and the Telemetric Health AI study, focusing on real-time health monitoring in space.

Day 6: Unlocking Secrets of Resilience

Shukla performed further operations in the LSG for the myogenesis study, deepening insights into muscle loss in microgravity. He also worked on documenting the Voyager Tardigrades experiment, examining how these hardy microscopic creatures survive and reproduce in space. This research could offer groundbreaking insights into cellular resilience, with potential clinical applications on Earth. His contributions extended to the Bone on ISS experiment, studying microgravity's effects on bone health, and the Voice in Space study, analyzing vocal pattern shifts in weightlessness.

Day 7: Exploring Life Support Systems

Shukla continued his significant contributions by documenting the cyanobacteria growth experiment, a study led by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This research explores how these photosynthetic bacteria grow and function in microgravity, potentially contributing to future life support systems by recycling air and water on long missions. He further deployed and stowed samples for the Space Micro Algae investigation, exploring its potential as food, fuel, or a component in life support systems.

Day 8: Sustained Research and Global Connections

Shukla continued his intensive research schedule, leading a series of biological investigations, including further work on the Space Micro Algae and Myogenesis experiments. He also continued documenting the Voyager Tardigrades experiment, delving deeper into cellular resilience. His contributions to the Bone on ISS experiment further underscore the mission's focus on astronaut health. On the outreach front, he is scheduled to connect with students in India, sharing his firsthand experiences and inspiring the next generation.

Day 9: A Well-Deserved Pause and Future Endeavors

After a whirlwind week of impactful research, the Ax-4 crew, including Shubhanshu Shukla, enjoyed a well-deserved off-duty day on their ninth day in space. This allowed them to recharge and connect with loved ones, preparing for the remainder of their two-week mission. In just seven days, they have completed approximately 113 orbits around Earth, covering over 2.9 million miles.

Shubhanshu Shukla's journey is a testament to India's re-emergence in human spaceflight and its commitment to global scientific advancement. His ongoing work on the ISS is not only pushing the boundaries of scientific knowledge but also inspiring a new generation of Indian space enthusiasts.

( Girish Linganna is a science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)