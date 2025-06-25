Shubhanshu Shukla’s Journey A Testament To India’s Growing Space Prowess: Union Ministers On Axiom-4 Mission

Hailing the successful launch of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, several Union Ministers on Wednesday termed the moment historic.

Notably, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is part of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station. Shukla is representing ISRO and the Indian Air Force. He is serving as the mission’s pilot. He is the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma’s landmark journey in 1984.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari termed the moment a proud leap for India as Shukla heads to the ISS on Axiom Mission-4.

“As the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma, his journey is a testament to India’s growing prowess in space exploration, empowered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary reforms. Wishing him success on this historic mission. Jai Hind,” the minister posted on X.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh termed Axiom Mission-4’s successful launch a proud moment for India and highlighted ISRO’s growing global collaborations.

“Congratulations Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, you are the first Indian astronaut set to embark on a mission to the International Space Station. Indeed, a proud moment for India! ISRO’s growing global collaborations, after the reforms introduced by the government headed by PM Narendra Modi, have placed India as a frontline nation in space exploration,” Singh said in a post on X.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia termed Shubhanshu Shukla's journey historic as he becomes the first Indian astronaut to reach the International Space Station on a commercial space mission.

“Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla embarks on a historic journey by becoming the first Indian astronaut to reach the International Space Station on a commercial space mission. Group Captain Shukla, as you rise beyond Earth, 140 crore hearts rise with you. Wishing the crew a safe and successful voyage,” said Scindia.

In his message on the way to the International Space Station (ISS), Shukla said, "Namaskar, my dear countrymen! What a ride! We are back in space once again after 41 years. It's an amazing ride. We are revolving around the Earth at a speed of 7.5 kilometres per second.”

“The Tiranga (Tricolour) embossed on my shoulders tells me that I am with all of you. This journey of mine is not a beginning to the International Space Station (ISS) but to India's Human Space Programme. I want all of you to be part of this journey. Your chest, too, should swell with pride... Together, let's initiate India's Human Space Programme. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat,” the Lucknow-born astronaut emphasised.

Axiom Space Mission 4 is a joint mission led by NASA, Axiom Space, SpaceX, ISRO, and the European Space Agency (ESA).

