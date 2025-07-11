Shubhanshu Shukla’s Return To Earth Delayed; Axiom-4 Crew To Stay On ISS Till July 14

The return of the Axiom-4 mission (Ax4) crew, including Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three other members, has been delayed by at least four days. The crew was originally slated to begin their return journey on July 10.

The crew is now scheduled to undock from the Space Station no earlier than 7:05 a.m. ET (approximately 4:30 p.m. IST) on Monday, according to Axiom Space.

“The #Ax4 crew is scheduled to undock from the @Space_Station no earlier than Monday, July 14, at 7:05 a.m. ET,” Axiom Space announced in a post on X.

Axiom Mission 4 was launched on June 25 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the ISS on June 26 at 4:05 p.m. IST, ahead of schedule, connecting to the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module.

During their extended stay, the Axiom Mission 4 crew has conducted a wide range of research activities aimed at advancing scientific studies, testing new technologies, and continuing global outreach efforts in space exploration, according to Axiom Space’s mission blog on Tuesday. Over the past few days, Commander Peggy Whitson, Group Captain Pilot Shubhanshu “Shux” Shukla, and Mission Specialists Slawosz “Suave” Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu have made significant contributions to the mission’s broader goals in space exploration and Earth-based innovation.

On Tuesday, the crew focused on research in microgravity. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla conducted three experiments, beginning with the sprouts project, which studies how microgravity affects germination and early plant development. Upon return to Earth, the seeds will be cultivated over several generations to examine changes in their genetics, microbial ecosystems, and nutritional profiles.

In another experiment, Shukla deployed and stowed microalgae, which are being studied for their potential to produce food, oxygen, and even biofuels. According to Axiom Space’s blog, the resilience and versatility of microalgae make them ideal for supporting human life on long-duration missions.

(With ANI Inputs)