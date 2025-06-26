Shubhanshu Shukla Steps Inside The International Space Station, Welcomed With Big Hugs | WATCH

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla today scripted a new chapter in India's space history as the SpaceX Dragon capsule, carrying him and his three crewmates on Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS). The historic entry into the orbiting laboratory occurred at approximately 4:30 PM IST.

#Watch | Shubhanshu Shukla becomes the first Indian to reach the International Space Station aboard Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4)! #AxiomMission4 crew enters the International Space Station #AxiomMission4 crew Mission Commander Peggy Whitson (US), Mission pilot #ShubhanshuShukla… pic.twitter.com/GRAeIbH0sf — DD News (@DDNewslive) June 26, 2025