SHUBHANSHU SHUKLA

Shubhanshu Shukla Steps Inside The International Space Station, Welcomed With Big Hugs | WATCH

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has made history as the first Indian to reach the International Space Station, successfully piloting the Axiom Mission 4 Dragon capsule to a flawless docking.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2025, 06:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shubhanshu Shukla Steps Inside The International Space Station (ANI)

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla today scripted a new chapter in India's space history as the SpaceX Dragon capsule, carrying him and his three crewmates on Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS). The historic entry into the orbiting laboratory occurred at approximately 4:30 PM IST.

 

 

