New Delhi: Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who reached Patna on Sunday, has hinted through a tweet on Monday (May 2) that he is set to take a political plunge. The tweet said that he would be ready to go to the people`s court, starting from his home state Bihar.

Giving this information, Prashant Kishor said, "My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to Peoples Good Governance."

My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE,to better understand the issues & the path to “जन सुराज”-Peoples Good Governance शुरुआत #बिहार से — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 2, 2022

Putting all speculations to rest, Prashant Kishor today gave this hint after his talks with the top brass of the Congres party has already failed. The tweet apparently holds significance as he is set to take a political plunge from his home state Bihar.

Kishor is not new to Bihar politics, as he was the vice president of the ruling Janata Dal-United led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The announcement has come within a week of his statement on Twitter that he had declined the Congress` offer to join a group on strengthening the organization in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 26, 2022

According to reports, Prashant Kishor recently shared the strategy of building a strong alliance against the BJP by keeping the Congress at the Centre of Opposition parties. He had also proposed leaving out certain old allies of the Congress and joining hands with new allies, including parties like JDU in Bihar, TMC in Bengal and TRS in Telangana, said media reports

Last year, he had strategised for Mamata Banerjee's TMC which earned a stupendous win for the third term in West Bengal. He had also predicted that the BJP in West Bengal will score below 100 and also that he would “quit the space” after the results.