‘Shutting Down Till...’: Mumbai Studio’s BIG Move After Kamra’s Jibe On Shinde Triggers Vandalism

Mumbai’s popular stand-up comedy venue, The Habitat, has announced its closure after Shiv Sena workers vandalised the premises. The attack came in response to comedian Kunal Kamra’s satirical remarks targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The venue expressed shock and concern over the attack, stating that while artists are responsible for their own views, the studio is unfairly targeted as a “proxy for the performer.”

In a statement on Instagram, The Habitat said it is shutting down “till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy.”

Siv Sena workers ransacked the studio’s Khar location in protest of Kamra’s latest video. Visuals from the incident showed workers swinging chairs at cameras, lights, and speakers.

Earlier, The Habitat clarified in a social media post that it had no involvement in the making of Kamra’s video and did not endorse its content. “We extend a sincere and heartfelt apology to all those hurt by this video,” the statement read.

The controversy erupted after Comedian Kunal Kamra mocked Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a parody of the 1997 song ‘Bholi Si Surat,’ using the term ‘gaddar’ (traitor). His comments referenced Shinde’s 2022 rebellion that led to the collapse of Uddhav Thackeray’s government and the Shiv Sena split.

Since then, Multiple FIRs, including one filed by Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik, have been registered against the comedian. Mumbai police on Monday filed an FIR against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra over alleged defamatory remarks about Shinde during a show, officials reported.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against around 40 Shiv Sena workers for allegedly vandalizing the Habitat Studio.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray condemned the vandalism, stating, "Mindhe’s cowardly gang destroys the stage of a comedy show where comedian @kunalkamra88 performed a song about Eknath Mindhe—one that was entirely true. Only an insecure coward would be rattled by a song."

He further added, "And what about law and order in the state? Yet another attempt by Eknath Mindhe to undermine the Chief Minister and Home Minister."