SIA Carries Out Pre-Dawn Raids Linked To UAPA Case In Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted multiple raids in six districts across Kashmir. Continuing the crackdown on the terror ecosystem, the SIA, in connection with an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case, conducted pre-dawn raids at multiple locations in Kashmir.

The raids are in connection with a UAPA case. SIA teams, accompanied by police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), conducted searches at 10 locations in six districts simultaneously in South, North, and Central Kashmir.

Raids were reported in the districts of Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam, Sopore, Budgam, and Bandipora. However, no arrests have been officially confirmed. During the operation, sources said some electronic gadgets were taken for further investigation.

The raids are part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to neutralize terror networks and disrupt the “ecosystem of terrorism” in the region. This frequently involves targeting individuals suspected of acting as “sleeper cells” or overground workers for terror groups.

These raids are the latest in a series of similar actions the SIA has taken throughout 2025.

In July, the SIA raided three locations in Jammu, Doda, and Handwara as part of a probe into terror financing via cryptocurrency. Evidence such as electronic devices was recovered in connection with a conspiracy to fuel terrorism using cross-border funding.

In May, the agency raided 18 locations in Srinagar in connection with an ongoing investigation related to FIR No. 01 of 2024.

In May, in another raid, the SIA raided 11 locations across Central and North Kashmir to target suspected sleeper cells. The operation resulted in 23 youths being booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Srinagar for alleged terror links and disrupting law and order.

In April, raids were conducted at 20 locations in the South Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, and Anantnag. The operation focused on individuals associated with terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad, who were allegedly spreading radical propaganda.